'The Sandlot' Actor Art LaFleur Dead at 78

Art LaFleur

The actor, known for his roles as Babe Ruth in The Sandlot and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams, died at 78 in November, his wife, Shelley LaFleur, confirmed.

“After a 10-year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away,” Shelley shared via Facebook. “He brought laughter to so many people as Babe Ruth in The Sandlot, The Tooth Fairy in The Santa Clause 2 and 3, and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams to name just a few. He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends.”