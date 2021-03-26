Beverly Cleary

The children’s book author died on March 25 at her home in Carmel, California. She was 104. HarperCollins announced Cleary’s death the following day in a statement. “We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time,” HarperCollins Children’s Books president Suzanne Murphy said. “Her timeless books are an affirmation of her everlasting connection to the pleasures, challenges, and triumphs that are part of every childhood.” Cleary was best known for writing Henry Huggins, The Mouse and the Motorcycle, Beezus and Romona and her memoirs My Own Two Feet and A Girl from Yamhill.