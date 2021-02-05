Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Christopher Plummer

On February 5, Christopher Plummer died peacefully at home at the age of 91. “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots,” the Sound of Music star’s manager of 46 years said in a statement. “Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”