Clarence Williams III

The Mod Squad alum died on June 6 after battling colon cancer, his manager confirmed to CNN the following day. He was 81. Williams was best known for playing Lincoln “Linc” Hayes on the crime drama from 1968 to 1973. He also starred on Mystery Woman and had a recurring voice role on American Dragon: Jake Long. His film credits include Purple Rain, The Butler and American Nightmares. The actor is survived by his sister Sondra Pugh, daughter Jamey Phillips, niece Suyin Shaw, grandnephews Elliot Shaw and Ese Shaw and grandniece Azaria Verdin.