Cloris Leachman

The Mary Tyler Moore Show alum died at her home in California on January 27. Her rep confirmed the news to Us, saying Leachman passed in her sleep. She was 94. The actress, who appeared on Malcolm in the Middle and Raising Hope and starred in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Young Frankenstein, and Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, died of natural causes.