Black Panther’s Dorothy Steel Dead at 95

Dorothy Steel

The actress, who played the Merchant Tribe Elder in Black Panther and the forthcoming sequel, died on October 15. She was 95.

“It’s with a Heavy heart I announce this morning Dorothy Steel transitioned this morning in her hometown of Detroit. That is what she wanted to be home,” her agent, Cindy Butler, confirmed the news via a Facebook post. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you. Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective. … WAKANDAFOREVER.”