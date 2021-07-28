Dusty Hill

The remaining ZZ Top members confirmed the death of the bassist and cofounder on July 28 via Facebook. Hill was 72. “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” the statement read. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy.” Hill’s passing comes just five days after he suffered a hip injury that resulted in him stepping back from one of the rock band’s 2021-2022 North American tour stops.