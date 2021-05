Eric McClure

The former NASCAR driver’s fiancée, Keira Brinegar Tibbs, confirmed via Facebook on May 2 that McClure had died at age 42. “Eric, I will love you until my last breath….please wait for me until then,” she wrote. “I love you more.”

NASCAR also issued a statement via Twitter the same day, writing, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends.”