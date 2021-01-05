Gerry Marsden

The lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers died on January 3 after a short illness. He was 78. Marsden and his band came to fame in the early 1960s with hits including “Ferry Across the Mersey” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” The singer’s daughter, Yvette Marbeck, said that her father went into the hospital on December 26 after tests showed that he had a blood infection that had traveled to his heart. “It was a very short illness and too quick to comprehend really,” she told the Press Association. “He was our dad, our hero, warm, funny and what you see is what you got.”