Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Johnny Crawford

Crawford, who was one of the original Mouseketeers, died on April 29 at the age of 75. His family confirmed his passing, saying he “slipped away peacefully” with his wife, Charlotte, by his side. While he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and had contracted both COVID-19 and pneumonia, his cause of death was not specified. The actor was best known for his time on The Mickey Mouse Club, starring in Matinee Theatre and playing Mark McCain on The Rifleman for five seasons, which earned him an Emmy nomination at the age of 13.