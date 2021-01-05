Kerry Vincent

The Food Network Challenge judge died on January 2 at the age of 75 from an undisclosed illness.

“It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening,” read a statement on the Facebook page for the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, a nonprofit organization that the Australian baker and cake designer co-founded. “Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as [well] as personally. There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”