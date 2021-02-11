RIP Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost By Kathy Campbell February 11, 2021 Roger Askew/Shutterstock 27 2 / 27 Larry Flynt The Hustler founder died at age 78 on February 10 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News