Matiss Kivlenieks

The Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender died on July 4 after suffering a head injury in Michigan following an Independence Day incident, police said, noting there was a “fireworks malfunction” where Kivlenieks fell while “escaping a hot tub.” He was 24.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations, John Davidson, said in a statement on July 5. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”