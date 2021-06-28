Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Max Rosenthal

The Everybody Loves Raymond actor and father of the show’s creator, Phil Rosenthal, died at age 95, his son confirmed via Instagram on June 27.

“As heartbroken as we are, we are so grateful that he was our dad, our grandpa, our friend, our favorite and funniest TV star, and the role model for how to live 95 years while being sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and really really funny . Will have more to say, later. Lost the biggest influence in my life. I know you loved him too and I’m sad for all of us today,” Phil wrote. “I love you Dad. You live on forever in us, your family, and the friends you’ve made around the world.”