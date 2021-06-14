Ned Beatty

The Deliverance actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on June 13 in Los Angeles. Beatty was 83. The star appeared in films such as Nashville (1975), All the President’s Men (1976) and Superman (1978). In his later years, Warren starred in Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) and voiced Lotso, the main villain in Toy Story 3 (2010).

Beatty is survived by wife Sandra Johnson as well as his children from his previous relationships: Blossom, Doug, twins Charles and Lennis, Wally, Jon, Thomas and Dorothy.