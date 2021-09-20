Sarah Dash

The singer and former member of R&B trio Labelle passed away on September 20 at the age of 76.

“We were just onstage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment,” Patti LaBelle tweeted at the time. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. I could always count on her to have my back. That’s who Sarah was … a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one. She was a true giver, always serving and sharing her talent and time.”