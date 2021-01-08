Tanya Roberts

The actress, who was best known for her appearance as a Bond girl opposite Roger Moore in 1985’s A View to a Kill and for playing Midge Pinciotti on That ’70s Show, collapsed at her home on Christmas Eve after walking her dogs. She was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator. While her rep initially claimed she died on January 3, Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien, later learned while filming an interview with Inside Edition on January 4 that she was still alive. News broke on January 5 that Roberts ultimately didn’t recover and had indeed passed away.