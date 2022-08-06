Clu Gulager

The actor died on August 5 at age 93. His passing was due to natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John Gulager and daughter-in-law Diane Goldner, his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oklahoma native was a real-life cowboy on a fam in Oklahoma before pursuing his acting dreams. He starred alongside Ronald Reagan in 1964’s The Killers and played Billy the Kid on NBC’s 1960 series The Tall Man. The actor also appeared in A Day With the Boys in 1961 and The Last Picture Show in 1971. He worked consistently throughout his life, later being directed by his son in four films, including 2005’s Feast and 2012’s Piranha 3DD. His final film was 2019’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

He is survived by John and Diane as well as son Tom and Tom’s wife, Zoe, and grandson Clu.