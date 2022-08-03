Legendary Sportscaster Vin Scully Dead at 94

Vin Scully

It was announced on Tuesday, August 2, via the official Twitter account for the Los Angeles Dodgers that the longtime broadcaster had died at the age of 94.

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw,” the team said in a statement at the time. “Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles.”

In the same statement, Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten also honored the sportscaster’s legacy.

“We have lost an icon. Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. His voice will always be heard and etched in all our minds forever. I know he’s looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi,” the New Jersey native said.

Kasten concluded his tribute by sending thoughts and prayers to “his family during this very difficult time.”

Scully joined Dodgers radio in the 1950 season, when they were still in Brooklyn. The New York native then accompanied the team to Los Angeles, California, in 1959 and stayed until his retirement in 2016. In addition to his time with the Dodgers, he also worked national broadcasts for Major League Baseball, the PGA tour, the NFL and NBC Sports.