Celebrity Deaths in 2019: Stars We’ve Lost

Toni Morrison

The Nobel Prize winner died on August 5 at the age of 88. Morrison’s family confirmed her passing in a statement to Princeton University.

“It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends,” the statement read. ”She was an extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt who reveled in being with her family and friends. The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing. Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well-lived life.”