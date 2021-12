Demi Lovato

The performer recalled a terrifying episode from when they were allegedly haunted on the Mack at Nite radio program. “I totally believe in ghosts,” Lovato said, recollecting one horrifying incident from when they were 8 years old, involving their closet.

“When I shut it,” Lovato said on the show, “I saw a little girl. She was dressed like she was from the 1800s, and was standing in my closet.”