Celebrity Scientologists and Stars Who Have Left the Church

Danny Masterson

The Men at Work actor and DJ was raised a Scientologist with his brother, actor Christopher Masterson. “Each service in Scientology is something I have added to my tool box of data for living,” Danny is quoted as saying on the church’s website. After the That ’70s Show alum was charged with three counts of rape in June 2020, Remini tweeted, “This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!” (Danny has denied the allegations.)