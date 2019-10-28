Pics LeBron James, Ryan Phillippe and More Stars Evacuate Homes Due to Los Angeles Wildfire By Dan Clarendon 3 hours ago Ryan Phillippe Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock 8 9 / 8 Ryan Philippe The Shooter actor replied to James’ tweet on Monday and wrote, “Same.” Back to top More News This Fuzzy Hoodie Just Might Be the Softest Thing in the World 5 Jeans You Won’t Want to Miss From the BOGO 50% Off Sale at Express Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe Swear by This Product for Their Skincare Routine More News