Rants ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Chad Johnson Slams Bachelor Nation Favorites in 3-Day Twitter Rant By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos August 19, 2019 Courtesy of Chad Johnson/Twitter 10 11 / 10 Tyler Cameron The Celebrity Big Brother alum had a lot to say about the Florida-born model. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News