January 2002

Sheen gave his then-fiancée of less than a month a smooch after winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Musical/Comedy for his role in Spin City on January 20, 2002. “I still care for him very much and want him well,” Richards told Matt Lauer in the summer of 2011. “He’s a survivor and if anyone can pull themselves together, it’s Charlie.”