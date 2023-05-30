Cheers to the happy couple! Cheer star Morgan Simianer and Stone Burleson are married after two years of dating.

The lovebirds — who got engaged in March 2022 — kicked off the wedding festivities with a country western-themed rehearsal dinner on Saturday, May 27. “[The rehearsal dinner] was all that we wanted and so much more!” Simianer, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was so special for me and Stone to be surrounded by all our favorite people ahead of our big day. We are so blessed!”

The Netflix personality donned a sparkly, long-sleeve mini dress with white cowboy boots for the occasion while Burleson, 27, opted for a white button-down shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

The twosome tied the knot one day later on Sunday, May 28, in Hickory Creek, Texas. For the nuptials, the cheerleader wore an elegant long-sleeve lace gown with pearl and beaded details.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Leading up to the special day, the pair frequently shared glimpses of their love story via social media. “He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name. I can’t wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone. 💍❤️🌹,” Simianer captioned photos from the pair’s romantic rooftop engagement in March 2022.

Burleson, for his part, reflected on the proposal in March. “One year ago, I made the best decision of my life by asking my best friend to marry me. Thank you for being you, Morgan. ABOUT TWO MONTHS UNTIL OUR BIG DAY! I love you so much.❤️” he captioned a carousel of Instagram photos.

After Burleson popped the question, Simianer continued to keep her fans updated on her wedding planning process, sharing wedding dress shopping footage and documenting the pair picking up their marriage license.

“‘If we get our marriage license, does it mean we’re married yet?’ -me So surreal @stoneburleson LOVE YOU! ❤️ We are so close to the BIG day!!!!” the athlete captioned an April Instagram photo of the duo holding the official document.

Prior to finding her happily ever after, the Colorado native shared less rosy aspects of her life in season 1 of Cheer, which premiered in January 2020, including her experience of moving in with her grandparents after her parents abandoned her at a young age.

“It was actually really hard to come out with my story and bring light to it because not a lot of people knew about it. There were even several teammates who didn’t know my story, so for them to learn about [my life] from watching the show was, I don’t know, a little weird at first,” Simianer told Shape in January 2022.

She continued: “But I feel very, very thankful for the opportunity because there are so many people that have gone through similar situations or have struggled in different ways, and for me to be able to help people feel like they’re not alone and that they’re not just going through this by themselves and making it relatable makes me feel like I’m helping other people — that’s the biggest thing for me.”

Keep scrolling to see exclusive photos of Simianer and Burleson’s rehearsal dinner: