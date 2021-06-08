Bachelor

Bachelor Nation’s Sean Lowe, JoJo Fletcher and More React to Chris Harrison’s Franchise Exit

By
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrisons Franchise Exit After Scandal
 CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
22
2 / 22
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Tanner Tolbert

The season 2 Bachelor in Paradise alum responded: “Won’t be the same with you!”

Back to top