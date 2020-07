Early 2015

After spending time in Los Angeles, the Bad Times at the El Royale star moved his family back to his beloved Byron Bay in Australia. “There were parts of L.A. living that I loved – but me and my wife just felt it was right for the family that we moved back to Australia,” he told Traveller in early 2015. “The locals in Byron treat us just like locals. It’s more relaxed than L.A., less intense, and just more conducive to raising our three children.”