January 2018

While Pataky previously admitted that transitioning to her role as a doting mother was her decision, she reflected on how much her life changed since having children in a vulnerable interview with Elle Australia. “It’s interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids and suddenly your career isn’t as important and you don’t appreciate it as much, and you just think, ‘What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this and now I don’t know if I really want it?'” she said at the time. “It’s unfair in a way because I don’t think men go through that. But when you become a mum, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot, you mature, you see life differently and learn so many things.”