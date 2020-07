September 2010

The Ghostbusters star was introduced to Pataky by talent agent William Ward in early 2010 and went public with their romance by September. “There was no light-bulb moment,” Hemsworth reflected during a 2010 interview with Elle magazine. “From the first time we met, we just made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with.”