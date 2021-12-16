Chris Noth and Wife Tara Wilson’s Relationship Timeline

2021

In December 2021, two women came forward with claims that Noth sexually assaulted them — one in 2004 and the other in 2015, when he was married.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he said in a statement to Us at the time. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The accuser from the alleged 2015 incident told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth said marriage was a “sham” and that he believed “monogamy is not real.”