Laughing lovers! Chris Rock and Lake Bell became Hollywood’s hottest comedic couple when they fueled romance rumors in summer 2022.

The South Carolina native and Harley Quinn star were first linked after being seen at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game in June 2022. While there was no PDA on display, eagle-eyed fans noticed the twosome stayed close, watching from box seats in the stadium and stood together for the majority of the event.

The Saturday Night Live alum then sparked more dating speculation the following Independence Day, after grabbing dinner with the New York native outside Georgia Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The next day, the couple were seen enjoying brunch together on the coast, per photos obtained by TMZ.

Us Weekly confirmed the pair were officially an item just two days later, with a source exclusively revealing that “Chris has been in a really good mood” since he began “dating and spending his downtime with Lake Bell.”

The insider explained at the time that the lovebirds “both just laugh a lot when they’re together,” adding, “They have similar personalities.”

Just a couple of weeks later, Rock and Bell were spotted again while onboard a yacht in Korcula, Croatia. While the comedians were careful to spend their time on opposite sides of the boat to avoid cameras, both laid on sun loungers while listening to their respective headphones, looking relaxed.

The blossoming romance came just a few months after the Everybody Hates Chris alum made headlines in March as one of the presenters during the 94th annual Academy Awards. During the event, Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, which prompted the Fresh Prince actor to walk on stage and slap the across the face.

Smith apologized for his actions and was subsequently banned from all Oscars-related events for 10 years. The In Living Color actor, however, moved on from the incident quickly.

“Chris is in a much better mindset than where he was a few months ago,” a source told Us at the time of his relationship with Bell becoming public.

Rock previously tied the knot with Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996. The two were married for twenty years before their divorce was finalized in April 2016.

The Madagascar actress, for her part, split from her husband Scott Campbell in 2020 after seven years of marriage. The exes announced their breakup in November of that year but separated two months prior.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of the couple’s relationship: