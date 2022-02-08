Her Matthew Morrison Shade

During season 1 of Selling Sunset, Stause made headlines for joking that she’d “kill myself” if she ended up with the guy she dated when she was 25. In the book, the real estate agent confirmed that she was talking about ex-fiancé Matthew Morrison.

“We’ve run into each other a few times over the years and even though I sounded a little angry on Selling Sunset, it’s always cordial,” she wrote. “Looking back I know it never would have worked out, and we were so young and we each other still had a lot to learn.”