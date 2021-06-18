Controversy

Chrissy Teigen Faces Bullying Accusations After Past Messages Resurface: A Timeline of Her Controversy

By
Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Stars Pay Tribute to 'Jeopardy' Host
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10552581ii) John Legend arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
10
9 / 10
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

In Her Defense

Legend took to social media to claim that Costello faked the 2014 screenshots he said he received from Teigen.

“Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them. This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened,” the singer tweeted, linking to the Business Insider report about the potentially fabricated messages. “Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. I encourage everyone who breathlessly spread this lie to keep that same energy when they correct the record.”

Back to top