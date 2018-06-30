Chrissy Teigen held her newborn son, Miles, as she joined celebs including her husband, John Legend, and thousands of others across the U.S. in Families Belong Together marches to protest immigrant children separation.

“This is his first rally,” the model told the crowd in L.A. on Saturday, June 30, as her 1-month-old was strapped to her chest. “I’m really proud to be here, obviously. You guys are absolutely incredible and give me so much hope. You’re so inspiring. I’m so glad we could all come together with the simple message of keeping families together.”

The mother of two, who was joined onstage by her daughter Luna, 2, and mother, Vilaluck, added that she was “incredibly proud to be a daughter of an immigrant.”

“My mother grew up in a very small village in Thailand … we love that the American story is filled with people who come from all over the world to have a better life here. ”

“America at its best is big, beautiful and diverse … It’s not small, it’s not petty, and it’s not exclusive, like Mar-a-Lago,” she added of President Donald Trump‘s Florida estate before breaking into an impression of the former reality TV star.

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, also performed at the L.A. march, singing a new song called “Preach.”

Laverne Cox, Mira Sorvino, Laura Dern, Lea Thompson, Patton Oswalt were among the marchers in L.A., and Rep. Maxine Waters delivered a strong speech after receiving death threats for saying that members of the Trump administration should be confronted by protestors in their everyday lives.

“If you shoot me, you better shoot straight,” she said. “There’s nothing like a wounded animal. Today I say impeach 45!”

Scroll down for more pics of celebs who took part in protests across the country to speak out against the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy that is seeing immigrant children separated from their parents as they cross the U.S./Mexico border.