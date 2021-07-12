The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public.

“Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.

In the photo dump, Haack posed alongside her new beau at a meal with wine glasses in hand and swam in a cave before hitting the beach. Another snap showed the pair sitting cross-legged on blankets, preparing for what appeared to be a meditation ritual.

The same day, the HGTV personality shared an inspiring message via her Instagram Story, reposting a quote from writer J.M. Storm. “What you have to remember is that what you become to survive is not always who you really are,” the excerpt read.

Haack made her relationship with Hall official on Instagram earlier this month after photos of the pair holding hands at Los Angeles’ LAX airport surfaced online. In June, the Wellness Remodel author finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead, and she wasn’t afraid to clap back at people who thought she was moving on too soon.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” the Flip or Flop star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 8, alongside a photo of her cozying up to Hall on the beach. “When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.”

Haack reflected on the “few solid months” she had with her new flame before their romance made headlines, writing, “We decided whats in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. … I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

The California native was previously married to Anstead, 42, for nearly two years before they announced their split in September 2020. Us Weekly confirmed that upon finalizing their divorce last month, the duo agreed to share custody of their son, Hudson, 22 months.

Along with Hudson, Haack shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Weeks before confirming her budding romance with Hall, the real estate investor told Entertainment Tonight that she planned on “focusing on the kids and work and just having fun” for the time being.

“My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously,” she said in June. “And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments.”

Anstead, for his part, has moved on with Renée Zellweger. “You can tell he’s in a good spot in his life — he’s super happy,” a source told Us of the U.K. native. “He seems like he’s on fire. He’s where he wants to be and is making things happen.”

