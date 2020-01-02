Miami heat! Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber jetted off to Miami, Florida, to kick off 2020.

The couple, who have been married since 1998, showed off their beach-ready bodies while celebrating New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1.

Crawford, 53, wore a green bikini and colorful cover-up, topped with a sun hat, while Gerber, 57, sported a baseball hat and blue swim trunks.

The Casamigos cofounder took a swim in the ocean to jumpstart the pair’s vacation as the mother of two reclined on a beach chair under a white umbrella.

Before heading south for the winter, the couple celebrated Christmas in New York City with their two children, Presley, 20, and Kaia, 18. Crawford shared a photo of her “elves” capturing the “spirit of Christmas” on December 25 in front of NYU Langone Health, where they dropped off bags of gifts for the hospital’s patients.

Days prior, the Meaningful Beauty creator went on a mother-daughter trip to Mexico with Kaia to “unwind.”

“Pre-holiday wellness retreat! No phones, no problem 💚,” Crawford captioned a series of photos of herself and her daughter away from the big city and doing yoga in nature on December 21.

Kaia, who has followed in her mother’s footsteps and is a model, has been spending a lot of time with her family and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who she was first linked to in early November. According to a source, Crawford is protective of her daughter no matter who she’s dating.

“Cindy’s supportive of Kaia and wants her to be happy,” the source told Us Weekly exclusively on November 28. “Right now she’s happy with Pete Davidson, so Cindy’s trying not to get involved. Kaia’s young, so Cindy’s encouraging her to stay focused on her future. Kaia trusts her mom completely and looks to her as a role model.”

