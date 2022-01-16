‘Claws’ Star Carrie Preston: Inside a Day in My Life

Staying busy! Claws star Carrie Preston exclusively took Us Weekly through a day in her life, and there’s no rest for the Georgia native.

With more than 35 years in Hollywood under her belt, readers might recognize the 54-year-old from a lengthy list of movies, such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, Doubt and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, or long-running TV hits, including True Blood, The Good Fight and Person of Interest.

Currently, the Emmy winner is wrapping up the fourth and final season of Claws, TNT’s dark comedy about criminal activity at a South Florida nail salon. Preston plays Polly Marks, a manicurist who really tried to stay away from illegal activities after she was released on parole for identity fraud. However, she couldn’t resist temptation for long.

“I think this final season is about these women looking for a way up and a way out one last time. And the question is, at what cost?” Preston teased to TV Insider in a recent interview. “Everybody is trying to take their professional and personal power back in different ways. … This broken heart is going to cause her to go on a bit of a personality bender. She’ll go further than she has before.”

When she isn’t making fans sit on the edge of their seats, the Juilliard grad lives in New York City alongside husband Michael Emerson (who she married in 1998) and her beloved dog, Chumley.