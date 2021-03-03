Love Lives

Who Is Ari Fournier? 5 Things to Know About Cole Sprouse’s Rumored Girlfriend

By
5 Things to Know About Cole Sprouse’s Rumored Girlfriend Ari Fournier model YouTuber
 Courtesy of Ari Fournier/YouTube
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

She’s a YouTuber

Fournier posts videos about her modeling career and beauty tips on her YouTube channel.

Back to top