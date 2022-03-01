Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown.

The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.

“Life is going to be fun with you,” the former NFL player wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a photo of himself and his fiancé.

After he announced the big news, some of the Indiana native’s fellow Bachelor Nation friends chimed in with their thoughts. “You’ve come a long way since our chats at the bar,” Wells Adams joked in an Instagram comment on Underwood’s announcement post.

The Coming Out Colton star made his Bachelor Nation debut during Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2018. He later appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he got to know bartender Adams, 37. Underwood left the show in week four after he was briefly linked to Tia Booth.

The First Time author returned to ABC in 2019 as the season 23 Bachelor. He ended his run in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, but the former couple announced their split in May 2020. After their breakup, the California native, 26, filed a restraining order against Underwood, who she alleged was stalking and harassing her. The case was dropped in November 2020.

Underwood publicly came out as gay in April 2021. He began dating Brown later that year, but he decided not to include their relationship in his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton.

“Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy,” he told Us Weekly in December 2021, explaining why he chose to keep the romance off-camera. “I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.”

The Illinois State University graduate and Brown were first spotted together in September 2021 while on vacation in Hawaii. Three months later, Underwood confirmed to Us that his family had met his beau. “I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” he said at the time. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth.”

