Almost paradise! Colton Underwood is soaking up the sun in Hawaii with new flame Jordan C. Brown — and giving fans a closer look at the sights.

“This seat is saved for you. I’ll be here with my margaritas,” the former Bachelor, 29, captioned a carousel of Instagram snaps on Thursday, September 2. One photo showed Underwood squinting at the camera in the sunlight while another appeared to be taken at dinner with another man — whose face was out of frame — sitting beside him.

“The White Lotus,” producer Brett Gurksy teased in the comments, referring to the wildly popular HBO Max series that concluded in August.

The ex-NFL player continued to give glimpses of the vacation in a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday. “Pure Joy,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding a slice of pizza.

Another upload featured two drinks against a sunset backdrop. “Cheers,” Underwood wrote.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, September 1, that the Bachelor in Paradise alum is dating Brown, 38, after they were spotted getting cozy in Hawaii.

“They were tanning and swimming. They were very out in the open and not hiding their PDA!” an eyewitness said of the pair, who “were making out and snuggling together on the lounge chairs by the pool.”

Underwood’s flirty getaway comes four months after he publicly came out as gay during an emotional Good Morning America interview. He split from girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who he met during season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, nearly one year prior.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time,” the First Time author told GMA in April. “I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

At the time, a source told Us that Randolph, 26, was “still processing” her ex-boyfriend’s public revelation. “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on GMA doing a tell-all,” the insider said. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

Underwood later confirmed that he hadn’t spoken to the California native before sharing his story on TV and addressed the dramatic aftermath of their breakup, which included a restraining order that was eventually dropped in November 2020.

“I don’t know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her. I would like to. I would like to say sorry for how things ended,” the former ABC personality explained on Nightline in April. “I made mistakes at the end of that relationship.”

Scroll down to see more from Underwood’s Hawaiian getaway: