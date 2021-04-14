NFL Career

In May 2014, Underwood was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers. Three months later he was dropped, only to be picked up the following month by the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He continued to bounce around — even briefly returning to the Chargers — and eventually was placed on the injured reserve list in 2015. He tried once again to play and was signed to the Raiders practice squad in 2015, where he remained for nearly eight months before being dropped.