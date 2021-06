March 2014

In her book Growing Up Duggar, cowritten by Jana, Jessa and Jinger, Jill opened up about feeling pressure within her family’s strict guidelines. “We can’t conform ourselves to other people’s molds. But we try sometimes, don’t we?” she wrote. “It’s inevitable that human beings, particularly teenagers and especially teenage girls, go through times when they may try to remake themselves into something, or someone, they’re not.”