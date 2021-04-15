Working it out! Dale Moss spoke out about his relationship with Clare Crawley for the first time since the pair reconnected following a brief split earlier this year.

The former wide receiver, 32, confirmed that he and Crawley, 40, have been spending time together following their breakup in January while appearing on the Thursday, April 15, episode of “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

“We’re just living life and we’re doing it and being present with one another. It’s been great to go about it that way,” Moss said, adding that “everyone will know in due time” what the couple’s status is.

Crawley’s whirlwind romance with Moss played out on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired in the fall of 2020. After falling hard for the model, the Bachelor in Paradise alum left the show with him less than two weeks into filming. The duo then got engaged during a November 2020 episode before Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new lead and finished the season. Adams, for her part, got engaged to Zac Clark.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Crawley and Moss split after dating for less than a year. The following month, the pair were spotted holding hands in Miami. They later spent time together in New York City, where Moss currently lives, and celebrated the California native’s birthday in wine country last month.

“At the base foundation, no matter what anyone says, Clare and I love each other. We love each other tremendously. That was never a question,” Moss said on Thursday’s podcast. “If you love and care for someone, regardless of what happens, if it’s meant to be you’ll find yourself back together at some point. I truly believe that.”

The former athlete didn’t confirm whether the duo are still engaged, but he did reveal that “Clare still has the ring” he gave her last year.

“What I’ve always said, as we work through things, [is] if we’re together, we’re together. If we’re not, we’re not,” he continued. “We’re just in a good place. Just like with every relationship, we’re just working through things and supporting one another. And taking it as it comes.”

