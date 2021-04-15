How Does He Feel About Chris Harrison’s Controversy?

“He’s definitely going through a lot with having to make this adjustment, but … it’s a chance for growth for everyone involved. We are in a day in age, especially over the last year, where people are realizing that their perspective or view has to change from an understanding standpoint,” the former South Dakota State football player explained. “I think Chris is a great guy. I’ve never had a bad experience with him, but I know this is a period of growth for him. It’s a time of growth for the network as well.”

Moss also weighed in on Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe taking over hosting duties for season 17 of The Bachelorette after Harrison, 49, stepped back amid his controversial comments about season 25 Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell and her past racially charged remarks. “I think they’ve done a great job by bringing in previous contestants who have been on the show to host this season. It’s something that’s not so foreign for the viewers,” Moss continued. “You’ve got two great women who’ve been in the shoes of the lead and I know that they’ll do an amazing job. It’ll be a unique situation too, because they’ve been there directly.”