Booted From ‘The Ranch’

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a spokesperson for the streaming company told Us in a statement in December 2017. “[Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson played Jameson “Rooster” Bennett on the Netflix series for three seasons alongside former That ‘70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher before he was fired in the wake of his sexual assault allegations.