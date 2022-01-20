Initial Allegations

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us in March 2017 that they were investigating claims that Masterson sexually assaulted multiple women in the early 2000s. No charges had been filed at the time.

The LAPD’s investigation was prompted by multiple police reports and journalist Tony Ortega’s report of three women’s alleged accounts of rape, sodomy or sexual assault, which he posted on his blog, The Underground Bunker. (Four women were on the record at the time, claiming they were assaulted by the actor.)

In one of Ortega’s posts, he claimed that one victim approached Leah Remini, who was a Scientologist like Masterson for decades, and told her what allegedly happened. The woman was then advised to file a police report by Remini, according to Ortega.

“I met with the LAPD. I met with Detective Reyes [of the robbery-homicide division, who was assigned the case], and I told her these victims deserve to be heard,” Remini told Ortega at the time. “I asked her to do the right thing by these girls, and I told her that the world is watching.”

The Dracula 2000 actor’s rep issued a statement denying all claims of sexual assault that same month. “We are aware of [the victim]’s 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [the victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson,” the rep said at the time. “The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend.”