No Scientology Arbitration

An appeals court ruled in January 2022 that Masterson’s accusers do not have to take their case to a religious arbitration panel run by the Church of Scientology after claiming in a civil suit that Masterson and Miscavige stalked and harassed them.

“Scientology’s written arbitration agreements are not enforceable against members who have left the faith, with respect to claims for subsequent non-religious, tortious acts,” the California Court of Appel ruled. “To hold otherwise would bind members irrevocably to a faith they have the constitutional right to leave.”