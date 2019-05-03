A perfect day! Soccer legend David Beckham turned 44 on Thursday, May 2, and he celebrated the milestone with a family dinner that included wife Victoria Beckham, sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and daughter Harper, 7.

Posh Spice, 45, shared an Instagram Story that showed the retired athlete smiling as he was presented with what appeared to be a chocolate sheet cake. “Happy birthday!” she said.

The fashion designer paid tribute to her husband of 20 years (the couple said their “I dos” in Ireland in July 1999) with a sweet photo of her their hands clasped together. “Happy Birthday @davidbeckham You are our everything,” the fashion designer wrote. “We love u so much x Kisses.”

David thanked his family for what he called “the perfect birthday” on Instagram Stories, writing, “I love you,” on Thursday.

One month earlier, the Beckhams celebrated their matriarch as she turned 45.

“Happy Birthday Mama @victoriabeckham,” David wrote on Instagram at the time. “Have the most amazing day because you deserve to be spoilt by the little ones @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham #HarperSeven & Me of course.”

David discussed the couple’s relationship in an appearance on the Australia Project in October 2018. “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he said. “It becomes a little more complicated. … Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference.”

Victoria also talked marriage to British Vogue that same month: “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” she said. “These things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair. We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”

Scroll through to see the photos from their celebration.