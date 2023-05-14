‘Dead Ringers’ Star Britne Oldford: Inside a Day in My Life

A laidback queen! When Britne Oldford isn’t busy filming hit shows like Dead Ringers and The Umbrella Academy, she’s enjoying everything New York City has to offer.

“When I have a relatively open day, I like to take my time,” Oldford, 30, exclusively tells Us Weekly, sharing that she often heads out for an “early morning caffeine boost and breakfast” after a “stretching session” to help get her “energized” for a day in the Big Apple.

Next on the agenda? Exploring Manhattan. The Skins alum likes to spend hours at places like the Museum of Modern Art, taking in the culture and leaning into her favorite hobbies. “Went to MoMA to check out some Georgia O’Keeffe and read in the garden,” Oldford shares with Us, a typical activity on her low-key afternoons. “Currently devouring The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben.”

The Canada native isn’t just about experiencing art — she also loves to make it. She moved to New York City in 2010 to pursue her acting career and has been based there ever since. In addition to her star turns on The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story and more, Oldford also landed roles in major blockbusters, like Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 comedy Free Guy.

Her latest feat, Amazon Prime’s Dead Ringers, is a psychological thriller based on the 1988 David Cronenberg film with a twist. The series follows twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, both played by Rachel Weisz, as they perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women.

Oldford, for her part, portrays Genevieve, Beverly’s girlfriend — and Elliot’s mortal enemy.

“It’s very yummy to play a grounded, sensible, healthy character,” the Flash alum told Collider earlier this month. “I had just gotten off of Umbrella Academy and was playing not that in that one. It was a nice flip.”

Keeping herself grounded is something Oldford is also focused on in her personal life. At home, the actress tells Us she loves to “work on Iines before winding down” and even enjoys a “bit of gaming” as a nightcap before putting her devices away and “turning off my phone.” Her latest obsession? Spiritfarer by Thunder Lotus Games. “I wept,” she confesses to Us.

